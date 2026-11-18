Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of the presidential administration of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Uzbekistan and Canada have discussed expanding trade and investment ties, strengthening educational cooperation and simplifying visa procedures during a meeting between Saida Mirziyoyeva and Canada's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Christopher Duggan on November 17.

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted on her Telegram channel that the meeting focused on identifying new opportunities to strengthen bilateral engagement and develop practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions covered trade and investment, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding business contacts and creating additional opportunities for companies from the two countries to establish partnerships.

Education was another key area on the agenda. The participants discussed the potential for closer cooperation in this sector, including initiatives that could broaden educational opportunities and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

Mirziyoyeva, who heads Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration, expressed confidence that joint initiatives would take relations between Tashkent and Ottawa to a new level, create broader opportunities for citizens of both countries and deliver tangible benefits.

The meeting with Duggan followed a separate discussion between Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and the Canadian ambassador on November 17. That meeting focused on cooperation in information technology, artificial intelligence, digital services and startup development. According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, 11 Canadian companies are already registered as residents of IT Park Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyeva said she expected the initiatives discussed with the Canadian ambassador to translate into practical results and strengthen ties between the two countries.