BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. JPMorgan Chase has appointed Bregje de Best, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB), as the company's next CFO, succeeding Jeremy Barnum after the release of its first-quarter 2027 financial results.

According to the company's announcement, Barnum will step down from the CFO role after six years and become a Vice Chairman following the first-quarter reporting. He will remain with the company until early 2028, supporting Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and other senior executives on various company-wide initiatives.

The transition will take place after the first-quarter 2027 results are announced. Barnum will lead the company's January and April earnings announcements, as well as its Investor Day in February, while working with de Best to ensure a smooth handover.

As CFO of the CIB, de Best oversees Finance, Business Management and Controls for the division's Global Banking, Markets, Payments and Securities Services businesses. She previously served as co-head of Global Corporate Banking and held senior positions in investment banking and markets in the UK and Asia.

Dimon praised Barnum's work as CFO since 2021, describing him as highly respected by the company's leadership, employees, investors and analysts. He also expressed confidence in de Best's experience in finance and across the company's businesses.

Barnum said his time as CFO had been among the most challenging and fulfilling periods of his career, adding that he was pleased to pass the role to de Best.

JPMorgan Chase said it would announce a successor to de Best as CFO of the CIB early next year. As of September 30, 2026, JPMorgan Chase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., headquartered in New York City, is the largest bank in the United States by assets and one of the world’s leading financial institutions. Formed in 2000 through the merger of J.P. Morgan & Co. and Chase Manhattan, it provides a full range of services including consumer and commercial banking, investment banking, asset and wealth management, and payments across more than 100 markets.

Bregje de Best, a Dutch national and 20-year veteran of JPMorgan, joined the firm in 2006 and has risen rapidly through senior roles in the Commercial & Investment Bank. Jeremy Barnum, who joined the bank in 1994, has served as group CFO since 2021 after previously holding key finance and research leadership positions within the investment bank.