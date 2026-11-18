Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kazakhstan has completed major overhauls of all nine power units scheduled for maintenance in 2026, according to the country's Ministry of Energy.

The maintenance work covered power units No. 2, 4 and 6 at Ekibastuz GRES-1, units No. 1 and 2 at Ekibastuz GRES-2, units No. 5 and 8 at the EEC power plant in Aksu, and units No. 2 and 3 at Zhambyl GRES.

As part of preparations for the heating season, repairs have also been completed on 51 of the 55 boilers scheduled for maintenance. Work on the remaining four boilers is expected to be completed within the established timeframe.

In addition, maintenance has been completed on 17,100 kilometers of electricity networks, 444 substations and 3,408 distribution and transformer facilities. A total of 377 kilometers of heating networks have also been repaired.

On November 16, Kazakhstan's power generation reached a new instantaneous record of 17,356 megawatts at 6:20 p.m. The previous record of 17,273 MW was set in 2025.

The ministry noted that the maintenance campaign is aimed at ensuring reliable and uninterrupted energy supplies to consumers during the heating season.

Meanwhile, electricity generation in Kazakhstan increased by 2.3% year-on-year to 102.4 billion kilowatt-hours in January-October 2026.