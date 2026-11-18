BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Any further upgrade to Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating will depend more on the quality of economic policy, institutional development, and economic diversification than on further reductions in public debt, according to an analytical review by ING Economic & Financial Analysis.

The document noted that Azerbaijan has recently been granted an investment-grade credit rating by two international rating agencies, Moody’s and Fitch. This was driven by signs of reduced economic reliance on hydrocarbons, improvements in the quality of institutions, and progress in peace negotiations with Armenia.

According to the review, Azerbaijan’s public balance sheet metrics already compare favorably to those of other investment-grade countries. Therefore, any further rating upgrade will primarily depend on enhancing the predictability of fiscal management, reducing dependence on transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), strengthening the monetary policy transmission mechanism, increasing transparency, and making substantial progress in diversifying the non-oil sector.

Advancing a sustainable peace process with Armenia could serve as an additional factor in strengthening the country’s institutional and geopolitical standing, the review notes.

Despite expecting persistence of Azerbaijan’s strong external and fiscal indicators, ING considered further upgrades beyond the current BBB- level to be less likely.

The document also highlighted Azerbaijan’s progress in certain World Bank Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI), particularly regarding government effectiveness. At the same time, according to analysts, indicators related to the control of corruption and the rule of law may remain limiting factors for any further improvement in the rating.

ING identified a lack of economic diversification, rather than short-term risks to creditworthiness, as the primary obstacle to further fundamental improvement in the country’s economic indicators.

As noted in the review, substantial state assets and ongoing revenue from hydrocarbons provide the economy with a significant buffer. However, weak oil production dynamics, a persistent reliance on natural gas (even as export destinations expand), and subdued private investment activity limit potential economic growth to 2–3%, unless there is a more pronounced acceleration of the investment cycle within the non-oil sector.

Consequently, according to ING assessment, any further upgrade to the sovereign credit rating will increasingly depend on institutional development and the diversification of the private sector, rather than on the continued accumulation of state assets.