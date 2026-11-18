AKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Further improvement in Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating will require stronger fiscal discipline, better coordination between fiscal and monetary policy, lower and more stable inflation, stronger governance and tangible economic diversification, according to an analysis by ING.

The analysts noted that Kazakhstan's rating profile had improved in recent years, with Moody's upgrading the country's rating to Baa1 in 2024 and S&P raising it to BBB in 2026.

"This has come on the back of resilient economic growth and gradual fiscal consolidation, despite signs of sporadic disruption to exports via the CPC pipeline," the report said.

According to ING, large external assets and low debt provide a strong foundation for Kazakhstan's credit rating. However, inflation, commodity dependence, governance weaknesses and an uneven macroeconomic policy framework continue to constrain the rating.

The report identifies sustained fiscal expansion, erosion of National Fund assets and disruption to key oil export routes as the main downside risks to Kazakhstan's rating.

"Our view is that the ratings should remain stable at current levels," ING said.

The analysts also noted that valuations in Kazakhstan's hard-currency debt market were already high relative to the country's credit rating, with strong technical factors supporting spreads at the short end of the yield curve.

ING therefore expects investor sensitivity to be lower even if the country's rating is upgraded further. Further rating improvement could have a greater impact on Kazakhstan's domestic market than on its already-tight hard-currency sovereign spreads.

High real yields, growing domestic issuance, stronger foreign investor participation and progress towards international settlement infrastructure are gradually broadening the country's potential investor base.

"This creates an important funding opportunity for the sovereign and quasi-sovereign sector, although greater foreign participation also increases FX sensitivity to global portfolio flows," the report said.