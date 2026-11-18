BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Danish energy company Ørsted has won the 2026 Earthshot Prize in the Fix Our Climate category for its transformation into a global offshore wind developer and its contribution to the growth of the renewable energy industry.

According to the company's announcement, the award recognises Ørsted's role in developing offshore wind from a demonstration-scale technology into a global industry supplying electricity to millions of homes and businesses.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17. Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize recognises solutions to major environmental challenges. This year's competition brought together 15 nominees across five categories.

Ørsted CEO Rasmus Errboe said the award recognised the achievements of the company's employees and partners over the past two decades.

He noted that 20 years ago Ørsted was among Europe's most fossil-fuel-intensive energy companies, but had made a deliberate decision to transform its business and help develop offshore wind into a global industry.

Ørsted built the world's first offshore wind farm in Denmark in 1991. The company currently has more than 11 GW of installed offshore wind capacity worldwide, with another 7.2 GW under construction across Europe, the United States and Taiwan.

Renewable energy accounts for 99% of the company's energy production. Ørsted has also reduced its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 98% since 2006.

The company's Chief Development Officer Amanda Dasch said Ørsted's transformation demonstrated that fundamental changes in the energy system could be achieved while continuing to invest in secure and affordable renewable electricity.

She added that the company was working to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of offshore wind, reduce supply-chain emissions, strengthen biodiversity and engage with local communities.

Ørsted, headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark, was previously known as DONG Energy (Danish Oil and Natural Gas). Originally a state-owned fossil-fuel company, it underwent one of the most significant corporate transformations in the energy sector, fully exiting oil and gas and rebranding as Ørsted in 2017 in honour of Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted. Today it is one of the world’s largest developers and operators of offshore wind power.