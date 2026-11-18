BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Pakistan have exchanged views on expanding cooperation in energy, trade, investment and regional infrastructure projects, as the two countries prepare for the sixth meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

According to the report, the talks focused on expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including the implementation of regional infrastructure projects of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed opportunities to increase trade and investment ties, develop regional connectivity and strengthen cooperation in industry, transport and logistics.

The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels and ensuring the consistent implementation of previously reached agreements.

They also discussed cooperation within international and regional organizations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in further developing bilateral relations and giving their partnership greater practical substance.

Earlier, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov, said that Ashgabat expected to create the conditions necessary to begin natural gas supplies to Pakistan through he Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline in 2027.

Transport connectivity is another important area of bilateral cooperation. In September, Pakistan expressed interest in resuming cargo and commercial flights with Ashgabat. In October, representatives of the two countries discussed the implementation of their transit trade agreement and the development of transport corridors.

Pakistan has also presented its seaports, including Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar, as potential gateways for landlocked Central Asian countries seeking access to South Asian and international markets.