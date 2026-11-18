BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Uzbekistan's Fergana region has discussed potential renewable energy projects with China's Beijing Daorong Energy Group, focusing on wind power, hydropower and geothermal energy development at a meeting on November 17.

According to Fergana regional administration, Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov met with a Chinese delegation led by Chen Junshun, General Director of Beijing Daorong Energy Group, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the region's green energy sector.

The talks focused on harnessing local wind energy resources, constructing hydroelectric power plants and assessing the potential for geothermal energy projects.

Bozorov noted that the regional authorities are working to implement pilot projects in renewable energy and are seeking to attract investment and technology to expand the use of clean energy sources.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of available resources and investment opportunities, prepare specific project proposals and advance mutually beneficial initiatives toward practical implementation.

The discussions form part of Fergana's efforts to diversify its energy sources and expand renewable energy capacity through cooperation with international investors and technology companies.

Beijing Daorong Energy Group is among the Chinese companies exploring potential cooperation with Uzbekistan in the renewable energy sector, with the discussions in Fergana focusing on wind, hydropower and geothermal energy opportunities.