BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) and Capital One have announced a $45 million strategic partnership to expand access to capital in low- and moderate-income communities across the United States through OFN’s network of nearly 500 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

According to an announcement made by Capital One, the partnership consists of $30 million in debt capital and a $15 million philanthropic investment. It is expected to leverage up to $360 million in additional funding from public and private sources to support affordable housing, small businesses and consumer lending.

Access to affordable capital remains a key driver of economic opportunity. CDFIs play a critical role in the US financial system by serving communities often underserved by mainstream finance.

“Since the launch of the Community Benefits Plan, Capital One has demonstrated its commitment to advancing community investment at scale. This strategic partnership reflects our shared focus on ensuring capital flows where it can drive economic growth and expand opportunity in communities across the country,” said Harold Pettigrew, OFN President and CEO.

In turn, Capital One Senior Vice President and Head of Community Finance, Impact & Investment Kerone Vatel said the investment would help more individuals and families access financing to improve their financial well-being and build wealth.

The initiative forms part of Capital One’s broader Community Benefits Plan, a five-year, $265 billion commitment, and contributes to the company’s larger $600 million pledge to support CDFIs. Capital One and OFN have partnered since 2007, with the bank providing more than $6.5 million in prior philanthropic and debt capital to the network.

“As trusted, community-based partners, CDFIs possess the on-the-ground expertise required to expand access to capital. In communities across the country, we’re seeing demand for capital outpace supply. This investment with OFN will help close the gap,” said Desiree Francis, Managing Vice President and Head of Community Finance at Capital One.

Opportunity Finance Network is the leading US network of community development financial institutions, with more than 490 members and over $1 billion in assets under management. Since 1986, OFN members have originated $124 billion in financing, supporting nearly 3.4 million jobs, more than 1 million businesses and over 3 million housing units.

Capital One Financial Corporation, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a major technology-driven financial services company with $480.7 billion in deposits and $672.9 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2026. It operates as a diversified financial institution focused on credit cards, consumer and commercial banking, and global payments.