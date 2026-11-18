BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Pakistan has proposed exploring the launch of direct flights between Islamabad and Ashgabat, as well as charter cargo services for perishable agricultural and food products, the Pakistani government press service reported.

The proposal was put forward by Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan during a meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Dovletgeldi Rejepov in Islamabad.

Khan noted that the relatively short distance between the two capitals could provide an advantage for transporting time-sensitive exports by air.

Rejepov acknowledged the importance of improved air connectivity and said the proposal could be discussed further with the relevant aviation authorities during the sixth meeting of the Joint Turkmenistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission.

The Pakistani minister also highlighted the expanding operations of Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in Central Asian markets, including the growth of its vehicle fleet for regional road transportation.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan have repeatedly discussed restoring direct air links as part of efforts to expand trade and transport connectivity. In September 2025, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari proposed resuming direct flights, pointing to opportunities for trade, medical tourism, educational exchanges and the transportation of perishable agricultural products, including meat, fruit and vegetables.

The issue gained further attention in 2026. In April, the Pakistani ambassador discussed the possibility of initially restoring cargo flights, followed by commercial passenger services. In September, she again confirmed that both countries had expressed readiness to resume cargo and commercial flights.