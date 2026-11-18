BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan and China have explored opportunities to strengthen cultural ties during a meeting between Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei on November 17, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry reported.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cultural cooperation.

According to the report, welcoming the ambassador, the minister emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and China have developed to the level of a strategic partnership, noting that the foundation of these ties rests upon the relationship of mutual trust between the leaders of both countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that existing cooperation in the political and economic spheres creates a favorable basis for the expansion of cultural ties as well.

The meeting reviewed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-China cultural cooperation. Discussions covered the expansion of ties across various cultural domains, the organization of reciprocal culture days, and opportunities for cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage, museum affairs, and the creative industries.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception, Mei noted that her country is keen on developing cultural relations with Azerbaijan.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on further deepening cultural cooperation between the two nations and implementing joint initiatives.