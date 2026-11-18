BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Armenian organizations have claimed credit for the removal of the Azerbaijani flag from a flagpole in central New York, describing it as a victory, Trend reports.

However, the flag had been raised under a temporary city permit and was due to be taken down after several days, in line with the established procedure.

The Azerbaijani flag was raised by members of the Azerbaijani diaspora on November 8 to mark Victory Day. It was subsequently removed in accordance with the temporary arrangement governing the use of the flagpole, under which flags are displayed for a limited period.

The same procedure was followed in previous years, and the flag's removal this year was also part of the established practice.

No official city decision ordering the removal of the Azerbaijani flag has been made public. A statement attributed to the New York mayor's office contained general remarks on solidarity but did not include any instruction to remove the flag.

The Azerbaijani flag is expected to be raised again on November 8, 2027, as part of the Victory Day commemorations.