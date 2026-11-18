BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Belgium and Kazakhstan have expressed interest in expanding the presence of Belgian companies in Kazakhstan and further developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot in Brussels.

The ministers emphasized the importance of translating agreements reached between the two countries into tangible results, identifying industrial cooperation, critical raw materials, transport and logistics, energy, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and scientific and technological collaboration as priority areas.

Belgian investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $15 billion since 2005, while gross foreign direct investment inflows surpassed $1 billion in 2025 alone.

"We are a landlocked country, but we are determined to turn this geographical disadvantage into an advantage and make the most of the opportunities it presents," Tileuberdi said.

The talks also covered closer interparliamentary cooperation and a possible visit by Belgium's foreign minister to Kazakhstan. Prévot reaffirmed his intention to visit Kazakhstan in 2027 as part of a wider tour of Central Asia.

The ministers welcomed the entry into force on November 1, 2026, of a visa-free regime for holders of service passports from Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries. They also discussed mutual support for initiatives and candidacies within international organizations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing agreements reached at the highest level and further strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic and other areas of mutual interest.