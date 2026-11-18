BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed prospects for expanding energy cooperation, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X.

“Together with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, we reviewed the agenda of our energy cooperation in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership that unites our countries. We exchanged views on ensuring the sustainable operation of our energy systems and advancing our joint regional projects,” the post noted.

According to the latest data from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan exported over 202.29 million kWh of electricity worth about $12.07 million to Georgia alone in the first eight months of this year. At the same time, Azerbaijan imported 66.76 million kWh of electricity worth $4.34 million from Georgia during this period.

Furthermore, in total, from January through August 2026, Azerbaijan exported over 319 million kWh of electricity to three countries - Russia, Georgia, and Iran. The value of exports exceeded $16.6 million. Compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan's electricity exports declined by $36.1 million, or 3.2 times, in value terms, and by 600.9 million kWh, or 2.8 times, in physical volume.

In addition, during the first eight months of this year, Azerbaijan imported 143.72 million kWh of electricity from the aforementioned countries. The value of these imports totaled $7.09 million. This represents an increase of $2.146 million, or 43.4%, in value terms, and an increase of 28.1 million kWh, or 24.3%, in volume terms, compared to the same period last year.

In Azerbaijan, the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated output worth 2.37 billion manat ($1.39 billion) and provided services from January through August 2026. The value of output produced in the water supply, wastewater treatment, and recycling sector amounted to 448.5 million manat ($263.8 million).