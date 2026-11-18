BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. There is no need to wait several business days to open a business account. At Yelo Bank, legal entities can do it through Internet Banking on the same day, within minutes.



The process consists of three stages. First, the customer fills in the registration request and selects a currency, while the company’s details are pulled into the system automatically. Next, the documents are generated and signed with ASAN Signature; if desired, copies can be sent to a personal email address. Finally, remote identification is carried out, and once it is completed successfully, the account is activated. All of this happens without visiting the bank, in a fully digital format!



There is no fee for opening an account. Please note that for new customers, the service is available on business days from 09:00 to 17:00. Once the account is active, transfers, salary payments, currency conversion and other operations are carried out in Internet Banking in just a few clicks.



Yelo Internet Banking:https://ylb.az/ibank.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!