BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Germany thanks President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his steps towards peace with Armenia, German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul said during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“Azerbaijan noted that it’s always ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. We thank the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for this step,” he remarked.

The German minister also reaffirmed Germany’s readiness to do everything possible to help secure lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Will be updated