BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have agreed to explore pilot projects on organic waste composting and automated recycling collection points at a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Wednesday, November 18.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, a cooperation statement was signed between the Agency for Waste Management and Circular Economy Development under the committee and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in waste management, circular economy development, environmental protection and the creation of environmentally sustainable cities.

Under the arrangement, the sides will explore opportunities to launch pilot projects in Uzbekistan focused on composting organic waste and installing automated collection points for plastic bottles and other recyclable packaging materials.

The cooperation will also cover the introduction of modern environmental technologies, the exchange of technical expertise and efforts to promote the principles of the Zero Waste approach.

The initiative is expected to support Uzbekistan's efforts to expand its waste recycling capacity, improve resource efficiency and gradually integrate circular economy practices into waste management systems.

The partnership also provides a framework for further practical environmental cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, particularly in the development and application of sustainable waste management solutions.