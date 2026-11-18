BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and British energy major bp are exploring opportunities to improve hydrocarbon exploration, increase production efficiency and introduce digital technologies into oil and gas operations during a series of technical workshops and working meetings in Tashkent on November 17-20.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the events are bringing together Uzbekneftegaz specialists and a bp delegation led by Abekir Tautiyev, the company's Vice President for Oil Field Development in the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region.

During the seminar, bp experts are presenting the company's international experience in organizing geological exploration, evaluating hydrocarbon resources, managing mature fields and improving production efficiency.

Moreover, the discussions cover the use of digital solutions, artificial intelligence and automation technologies in oil and gas production processes.

The initiative aims not only to familiarize Uzbek specialists with international practices but also to assess how these technologies and approaches could be adapted to the specific conditions and operational needs of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry.

The program includes technical presentations and practical exchanges between specialists from both sides.

As part of the next stage of the visit, the bp delegation will review Uzbekistan's geological and geophysical potential, promising hydrocarbon blocks and ongoing exploration projects.

Meetings with representatives of sector organizations will also focus on assessing geological risks, applying advanced technologies in exploration activities and identifying potential areas for cooperation.

The final stage of the seminar will include a review of the presentations and technical visits, as well as an assessment of opportunities to apply bp's expertise in geological exploration, field management and production digitalization.

Additionally, the sides plan to identify potential areas for further cooperation, consider pilot projects, establish procedures for technical data exchange and outline subsequent steps.