BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Pakistan has proposed exploring alternative trade corridors together with Turkmenistan to facilitate Pakistani exports to Central Asian markets, including marble, and address cross-border logistical challenges, the Pakistani government's press service reported.

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan raised the proposal during a meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Dortguly Suleymanov in Islamabad.

Khan emphasized the need to facilitate cross-border movement and examine possible alternative routes for Pakistani marble and other exports to Central Asian markets.

“He emphasized the need to facilitate cross-border movement, explore alternative trade corridors and address logistical challenges affecting bilateral commerce,” the press service sited Khan as saying.

The discussions also covered logistical challenges affecting bilateral commerce and ways to improve regional trade connectivity.

As Trend previously noted in its analytical article, “Pakistan's southern gateway: How ECO could bring Central Asia closer to the Indian Ocean,” three potential transport routes could strengthen Pakistan's access to Central Asian markets: through Turkmenistan and Iran, through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, and through China and Kyrgyzstan. Each option has different infrastructure requirements and geopolitical constraints.

The Kyrgyz route envisages transporting goods from Pakistan through Chinese territory and the Karakoram Highway. In spring 2026, Kyrgyzstan tested a road connection to Karachi via China. The route could provide an additional link between Central Asian markets and Pakistani seaports, while the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, currently under construction, could further strengthen regional connectivity. However, this option depends heavily on transit arrangements with China and the development of cross-border infrastructure.

The two other options involve Turkmenistan. The Afghan route could use existing cross-border links and further development of road and railway infrastructure to connect Turkmenistan with Pakistan. Its main advantage is geographical proximity, although political tensions between Islamabad and Kabul complicate its implementation.

Meanwhile, the Iranian route has an existing railway foundation: Pakistan's Quetta-Taftan line connects with Iran's network in Zahedan, while Iran is linked to Turkmenistan through Sarakhs. However, regional tensions and potential difficulties with financial settlements and international transit arrangements remain significant constraints.