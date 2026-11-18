BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Reports that the Azerbaijani flag, raised in the US on the initiative of the Azerbaijani diaspora to mark November 8, Victory Day, and November 9, National Flag Day, was taken down are untrue, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora said in a statement.

The statement emphasizes that the historic victory achieved by Azerbaijan in Karabakh is of great significance not only in terms of restoring the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, but also in terms of shaping new realities in the system of international relations and providing objective information to the global community.

In addition, it is noted that the activities of compatriots living in the US deserve special attention in this process. Members of the Azerbaijani community in the US organize annual ceremonies to raise the Azerbaijani flag in front of administrative and community centers in various states on November, Victory Day; October 18, Independence Restoration Day; and November 9, National Flag Day. In addition, every year, videos and posters commemorating the country’s historic victory are displayed on large LED screens on high-rise buildings in Times Square. The raising of the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in these locations, which are visited by millions of people from around the world, carries significant symbolic and political meaning.

“Despite the fact that the Armenian diaspora, having already suffered defeat on all fronts, persistently opposes this process every year, the Azerbaijani diaspora, having significantly strengthened its position in the US, successfully held the flag-raising ceremonies again this year.

It is precisely against this backdrop that disinformation spread by certain Armenian sources claims that the Azerbaijani flag, raised in Manhattan at the initiative of the Azerbaijani diaspora to mark November 8, Victory Day, and November 9 — National Flag Day — was allegedly taken down at the initiative of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The reports circulating about the allegedly lowered flag provide no credible evidence as to who made this so-called decision or on what legal basis.

The process of raising the flag and keeping it in place typically lasts one week, and the Azerbaijani flag, in accordance with the rules, flew at the installation site for 7 days. Armenian organizations and the Armenian diaspora, which are attempting to cover up their failures with hype and disinformation, do not and cannot have the ability to influence this process.

The baseless and untrue reports disseminated by representatives of the Armenian diaspora to conceal their propaganda fiasco also mention the names of US government officials. The use of government officials’ names as a tool for manipulation, the distortion of their positions, and the misleading of public opinion entail serious legal liability.

The attempts by the Armenian diaspora, whose activities in the US raise questions, which are unable to demonstrate tangible results, and which lack any authority, to create an artificial scandal surrounding the display of the Azerbaijani flag are no coincidence. These attempts, or more precisely, the political hysteria of the Armenian diaspora, accompanied by disinformation and manipulation, are aimed at justifying their failed propaganda efforts, creating the appearance of supposedly effective use of allocated funds, and securing continued financial support,” the State Committee stated.

The State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan called on the public not to believe the disinformation and urged media representatives to exercise caution regarding false information disseminated by Armenian sources about the successes of Azerbaijani communities abroad.