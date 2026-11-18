BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Tajikistan and the United States have discussed prospects for long-term cooperation in the mining industry, as well as opportunities for American companies in information technology and artificial intelligence, the press office of the Tajik president reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Dushanbe on November 18.

According to the press office, the two sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, social and humanitarian affairs, and security.

Particular attention was paid to the outcomes of last year's meeting between Rahmon and US President Donald Trump and the Central Asia-US C5+1 summit in Washington, including the implementation of agreements reached at those meetings.

The sides also discussed expanding cooperation with US companies in IT and artificial intelligence, identifying these areas as promising fields for bilateral partnership.

Security discussions covered coordination between relevant agencies to counter terrorism and extremism, cyber threats, drug and arms trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

“The two sides exchanged views on continuing coordination between the relevant agencies of both countries in the areas of countering terrorism and extremism, cyber threats, illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, and transnational organized crime,” the press office noted.