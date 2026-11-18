BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. One of the vessels of ADNOC L&S was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of November 17, 2026, the company said on November 18.

"One crew member remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care. Our immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort, our crew and those affected," the company said.

ADNOC reiterated the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company urges the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

Access to the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately a quarter of global oil flows, remains disputed. The waterway has been effectively closed since March 2, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Although Tehran announced on April 17 that the strait was open, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reversed the decision the following day, declaring the waterway closed again. The United States has since sought to assert its presence in the area, including by seizing an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel on April 19. Vessel-tracking and maritime trade data provide important insights into the ongoing standoff.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Iran, hundreds of tankers have remained stranded in the Persian Gulf. Following Iran's foreign minister's announcement of the strait's reopening on April 17, dozens of vessels headed towards the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to leave the Gulf. However, Automatic Identification System (AIS) data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence show that most of them soon changed course and remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, while at least 13 tankers managed to pass through the strait.

Daily vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz remain significantly below pre-conflict levels. Although some ships may be operating with their AIS transponders switched off, making them invisible to tracking systems, commercial shipping activity through the waterway has yet to recover substantially.