BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are strong today, and they will continue to be so in the future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul on Wednesday, November 18, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that certain processes take place in every state, and every society has its own unique development trajectory.

"Such fraternal relations do not preclude the possibility that these societies may hold different perspectives on events occurring in other countries. In this regard, Azerbaijan’s position is clear: our country takes steps in alignment with its own development model. We believe that the fraternal relations between the two countries will remain strong and continue to flourish. The clearest evidence of this is the visit of the President of Türkiye to Azerbaijan on Victory Day, as well as the messages delivered jointly with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev," he remarked.