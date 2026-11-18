BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Pakistan plans to gradually reduce customs duties under a five-year tariff rationalization programme, a move expected to create additional trade opportunities for Turkmenistan and other international partners.



Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan discussed the programme with his Turkmen counterpart, Dortguly Suleymanov, during a meeting in Islamabad, the Pakistani government's press service reported.



Khan also presented a newly developed online trade information portal that provides foreign exporters and investors with details of preferential trade agreements and applicable tariff schedules.



The ministers also discussed ways to strengthen direct contacts between chambers of commerce, industrial associations and business communities. They also considered increasing Turkmenistan's participation in international exhibitions in Pakistan, particularly those focused on food, agriculture and textiles.



Both sides agreed to appoint focal points to ensure regular coordination and follow-up on trade-related issues. Pakistan appointed Joint Secretary Maria, while Turkmenistan designated a counterpart to coordinate with the Pakistani ministry.



Earlier, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, outlined several areas for expanding bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, healthcare and transport.



In her address, she described the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a potential driver of regional energy integration. She noted that Turkmenistan's gas reserves and Pakistan's growing demand for reliable energy supplies provide a basis for long-term cooperation.



Leghari also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training as potential areas for collaboration.



She highlighted opportunities to strengthen textile and pharmaceutical ties by combining Turkmenistan's cotton resources and textile production capacity with Pakistan's equipment, design expertise and export experience.



In healthcare, she proposed expanding pharmaceutical trade, medical exchanges, specialist training and cooperation in medical technologies.



On transport, Leghari said both countries were ready to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future. She also emphasized the potential of road and rail links to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.