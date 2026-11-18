Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan has opened 35 small hydropower plants since 2021, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, he presented a report to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on the country's budget execution and financial plans.

He noted that the country is continuing to expand its hydropower capacity through the construction and rehabilitation of power facilities.

The rehabilitation of the Toktogul Hydropower Plant has been completed, bringing its installed capacity to 1,440 MW. The Orto-Tokoy Hydropower Plant and six more small hydropower plants are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

In the renewable energy sector, solar power plants have been opened in Kemin district and the village of Toru-Aigyr in Issyk-Kul region.

The second generating unit of the Kambarata-2 Hydropower Plant is expected to be completed in 2028. Meanwhile, three rounds of intergovernmental negotiations have been held on the Kambarata-1 project.

The expansion of domestic generation capacity is part of Kyrgyzstan's broader efforts to develop its energy sector and strengthen its electricity supply.