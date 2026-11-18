Photo: State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The number of deputies at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan has been increased.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Specifically, the number of deputy chairpersons of the State Committee has been increased to three. Thus, including the first deputy chairperson, there will be four deputies.

Under the "Statute on the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the committee previously had one first deputy chairperson and two deputy chairpersons, all of whom were appointed to and dismissed from their positions by the President of Azerbaijan.

The deputy chairpersons of the committee perform the duties assigned to them by the chairperson and bear personal responsibility for the execution of these duties.