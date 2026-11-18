BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. In Azerbaijan, a total of 509.9 million manat ($299.99 million) was saved through approved electronic government procurement during the first nine months of 2026, with the overall savings rate reaching 13.7%, the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

In addition, it is noted that the savings rate is calculated based on the ratio of the difference between the price approved through competitive bidding and the estimated price to the estimated price itself.

However, it is emphasized that the achieved result is significant in terms of the effective organization of government procurement, the expansion of competitive opportunities among suppliers, and the selection of more advantageous bids.

In the first eight months of 2026, savings of 453.7 million manat ($266.92 million) were achieved through electronic government procurement. During this period, the total savings rate was 14.4%.

Orkhan Mammadov, Deputy Head of Administration at the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated at a conference held last month in Baku on the digital transformation of public finances that the growth in the volume of e-procurement indicates the expansion of digitalization in the public procurement sector, greater accessibility of processes, and the development of a competitive environment.

He reported that from January through July 2026, the number of electronic procurements conducted increased by 0.3% compared to the same period last year, while their total value rose by 12.5%. The average number of participants in tenders where bids were opened was 3.5.

Mammadov noted that one of the main goals of government procurement is to create equal opportunities for all participants, stimulate competition, and ensure the economical use of budget funds. To this end, the unified online e-procurement portal, the “E-tender” platform, is regularly being improved.

According to him, as part of cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, the e-procurement portal has been integrated with the e-contract subsystem. This enables the automation of information exchange at various stages of the procurement process.

The agency representative reported that all procurement documentation on the portal has been fully digitized, and suppliers can submit their bids electronically. Submitting data in a machine-readable format ensures its transfer to the electronic contract subsystem once the procurement procedure is complete.

In addition, Mammadov also announced the start of the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies on the portal.

"Currently, AI provides procurement organizations with recommendations when preparing the terms and conditions and helps identify potential restrictive conditions. The system provides alerts and an analytical report on potential shortcomings. This makes it possible to address these shortcomings even before they are assessed by a regulatory body or commission. Decisions are then made by the relevant regulatory bodies,” he said.

According to him, this approach can help identify potential problems in advance and reduce the number of complaints.

The agency representative added that the e-procurement portal also ensures the automatic forwarding of complaints to the regulatory authority. This mechanism allows suppliers to track the status of their submissions and link complaints to the relevant procurement process.

“A complaint related to a procurement is taken into account during the evaluation and may influence the decision made. There have been cases where previously made decisions were overturned based on complaints. Therefore, we urge entrepreneurs to share with us the problems they encounter,” Mammadov emphasized.

He also noted that the portal’s electronic signature capabilities have been expanded. Now, in addition to “Asan İmza” and “SİMA Token,” documents can also be signed using “SİMA İmza.” This innovation simplifies the platform’s use for entrepreneurs and broadens their options.