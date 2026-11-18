BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Pakistan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in information technology, telecommunications and digitalization, with a focus on practical partnership between relevant government agencies, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Communications Berdimuhamed Berdiev and Asfand Yar Khan, a member of the Committee on Digital and Emerging Technologies at Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari.

According to the press service, the sides discussed opportunities to implement joint initiatives and exchange experience between the relevant agencies of the two countries. They noted the potential for further development of cooperation in the digital sector, including information technology and telecommunications.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari outlined several areas for expanding bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, healthcare and transport. In her address, she described the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a potential driver of regional energy integration, noting that Turkmenistan’s gas reserves and Pakistan’s growing demand for reliable energy supplies create a basis for long-term cooperation.

She also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training as potential areas for collaboration.

Leghari also called for stronger textile and pharmaceutical ties, highlighting opportunities to combine Turkmenistan’s cotton resources and textile production capacity with Pakistan’s equipment, design expertise and export experience.

In healthcare, she proposed pharmaceutical trade, medical exchanges, specialist training and cooperation in medical technologies.

On transport, the ambassador said both countries were ready to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future, while emphasizing the potential of road and rail links to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.