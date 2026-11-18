BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed cooperation in customs training, including a proposed Japanese program to train instructors and enhance the professional skills of Turkmen customs officers, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reported.

The issue was discussed during a videoconference held on November 17 between representatives of the Turkmen State Customs Service and the Customs and Tariff Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Finance.

According to the press service, the participants reviewed the proposed Training of Trainers (ToT) program, focusing on its practical content, teaching methods and opportunities for exchanging professional experience.

Both sides expressed interest in continuing cooperation and maintaining working contacts on matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, in March, Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. They discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic areas for future cooperation, while also noting progress achieved through recent high-level visits. The Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.

In late August, Japan's Foreign Minister visited Ashgabat, describing Turkmenistan as a reliable partner and emphasizing Tokyo's commitment to developing mutually beneficial relations with the country.