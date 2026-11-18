BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the legal sector, including the digitalization of the judicial system and the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized the special nature of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, which are based on shared history, good-neighborly ties, mutual respect and strong bonds between the peoples of the two countries.

He noted that the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance requires consistent development of cooperation across all key areas, including the legal sector.

Tokayev also briefed Krasnov on large-scale political reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at renewing the country's entire state and legal system.

In turn, the Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court reported on active cooperation with Kazakh courts.

The meeting highlighted that, for the first time in the history of bilateral relations, an agreement on cooperation had been signed between the highest judicial bodies of the two countries. The agreement provides a framework for professional dialogue, the digitalization of justice and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

Krasnov also reaffirmed his interest in expanding cooperation in science and education, including professional development and the enhancement of digital competencies among judicial personnel.