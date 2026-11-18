BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) have discussed expanding interparliamentary cooperation, including joint events, training seminars and exchanges with international experts, the Turkmen parliament's press service reported.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova, OSCE PA President Mykyta Poturaiev and Secretary General Roberto Montella in Ashgabat.

The sides reviewed cooperation between the Mejlis and the OSCE PA, with a focus on parliamentary dialogue and legislative issues. They also highlighted the role of joint seminars in facilitating exchanges of experience and expert opinions.

The meeting took place ahead of the third Ashgabat Conference on the role of parliaments in promoting international law, dialogue, trust and security across the OSCE area. The event is also set to include a high-level meeting of parliamentary leaders from Central Asian countries.

The sides expressed interest in further developing cooperation between the Turkmen parliament and the OSCE PA through joint initiatives and parliamentary exchanges.

For reference, Turkmenistan has maintained a long‑standing partnership with the OSCE since signing the Helsinki Final Act in 1992, becoming a participating state of the organization. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been operating since 1999, facilitating cooperation across political, economic, environmental, and humanitarian dimensions.

In recent years, Ashgabat and the OSCE have prepared and begun implementing multi‑project cooperation plans. In 2024, some 37 joint projects across fields, including peace and security, environmental protection, and humanitarian issues, were planned, and for 2025, around 40 projects were scheduled with support from the OSCE Centre and relevant Turkmen agencies. These initiatives encompass conflict prevention, economic and environmental cooperation, strengthening democratic institutions, human rights protection, and addressing statelessness.