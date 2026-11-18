BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Romania have discussed ways to expand political, economic and interparliamentary cooperation, focusing on parliamentary diplomacy and the exchange of legislative experience, the Turkmen parliament's press service reported.

The discussions took place on November 17 in Ashgabat during a meeting between representatives of Turkmenistan's Mejlis and a delegation from the Romanian Parliament. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the third Ashgabat Conference on the role of parliaments in promoting international law, dialogue, trust and security across the OSCE area.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral political, economic and diplomatic ties and explored ways to strengthen cooperation through parliamentary contacts. Particular attention was paid to relations between the legislative bodies, including the exchange of experience in lawmaking and parliamentary activities.

The bilateral agenda also covers trade, energy and transport. One of the key initiatives is the proposed Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor, involving Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Romania, which is intended to provide an additional transport link between Asia and Europe.

In 2026, the two countries continued exploring opportunities to expand cooperation. In July, the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposed reviving the AGRI project, which could facilitate the delivery of Caspian natural gas to European markets. The sides also discussed port-to-port cooperation between Constanta and Turkmenbashi.

Turkmenistan is also exploring the possibility of laying an electricity cable across the Caspian Sea to export power to Azerbaijan and potentially onward to other markets. Romania, meanwhile, is involved in the proposed Black Sea submarine cable project, which would connect the South Caucasus with the European electricity grid.