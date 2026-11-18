BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 10.5% in January-October 2026, following 11.1% growth in 2025, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, he presented a report to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) covering the 2025 budget execution, amendments to the 2026 budget and the draft budget for 2027–2029.

Kasymaliev noted that, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kyrgyzstan ranked among the world's four fastest-growing economies in 2025. GDP approached 2 trillion soms ($22.87 billion) last year and is expected to reach 2.353 trillion soms ($26.9 billion) in 2026.

GDP per capita increased by 22.5% to $3,080 in 2025 and is projected to reach $3,600 in 2026, he said.

The reforms implemented in the country helped create 273,000 jobs in 2025 and another 88,300 in the first half of 2026. Investment in fixed assets reached 422.9 billion soms ($4.8 billion) in January-October 2026, up 62.9%.

Foreign direct investment amounted to $1.31 billion in 2025, while inflows in the first half of 2026 increased by 26% to $709.9 million.

Kasymaliev also said that international rating agencies S&P, Fitch and Moody's had affirmed Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings at B+, B and B2, respectively, with stable outlooks.

The consolidated budget for 2025 exceeded its target by nearly 400 billion soms ($4.57 billion), reaching more than 1.1 trillion soms ($12.57 billion). Revenues of the republican budget amounted to a record 693.8 billion soms ($7.93 billion) in the first 10 months of 2026.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover increased by 16.6% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $14.1 billion. Trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states approached $6.8 billion in 2025.