Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs discussed ways to expand economic cooperation during political consultations held in Baku on November 18, the Azerbaijani MFA reported.

The consultations were held between the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and the Austrian delegation, headed by Hannah Liko, Director General at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

The discussions covered the current state of Azerbaijan-Austria relations, prospects for their further development and measures to advance bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual official visits, regular contacts and meetings on the sidelines of international events in strengthening political dialogue.

They also exchanged views on priority areas for expanding economic cooperation and highlighted the importance of developing ties in culture, science, education and tourism.

The consultations also addressed the regional situation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, and large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and demining efforts in the territories liberated from occupation.

The delegations discussed issues on the international agenda and cooperation within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

They also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.