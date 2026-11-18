BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A total of $22.82 billion in state investments is planned to be implemented through 2030 to finance restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, according to the third special edition of the "Invest in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur" review, prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The review noted that the initial total value of public investments envisaged for the reconstruction and development of Karabakh and East Zangezur under the relevant State Program is estimated at $22.82 billion.

According to the annual allocation breakdown, $12.94 billion was allocated from the state budget from 2020 through 2025. As much as $2.06 billion has been earmarked in the 2026 state budget. An additional $7.82 billion is projected to be allocated from 2027 through 2030.

Thus, the total amount of funds allocated from 2020 through 2025, earmarked for 2026 and projected for 2027–2030, reaches $22.82 billion.

The report also announced the volume of bank loans in the liberated territories and their distribution by maturity.

According to data as of September 1, 2026, the total loan portfolio in the Karabakh economic region amounted to $349.1 million. Of this amount, $328.2 million accounted for long-term loans, while $20.9 million consisted of short-term loans.

In the East Zangezur economic region, the total loan portfolio stood at $22.6 million. Of this amount, $14.5 million accounted for long-term loans and $8.1 million for short-term loans.

Thus, as of 1 September 2026, the combined loan portfolio of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions amounted to $371.7 million.