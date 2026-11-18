BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is preparing to visit the United States to attend the G20 summit in Miami at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, the president's press service reports.

Preparations for the upcoming visit were discussed at Tokayev's meeting with his Special Representative for negotiations with the United States, Yerzhan Kazykhan.

Kazykhan briefed the president on the progress of preparations for the visit. Tokayev issued specific instructions on further developing the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Samarkand on October 19, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in paying a full-fledged visit to Kazakhstan shortly after the G20 summit.

The 21st G20 summit is scheduled to take place on December 14-15, 2026, in Miami, Florida. According to the G20 website, the Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum that brings together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate global economic policy. G20 members account for approximately 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.

The G20 was established in 1999 in response to the financial crises of the late 1990s, to promote international financial stability. Its agenda covers a wide range of issues, including global financial stability, international economic cooperation, trade, and investment.