Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Latvia, Independence Day, I cordially congratulate you and the people of Latvia on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan–Latvia relations, which are built on good and rich traditions. Today, it is gratifying to see our bilateral relations continuing to develop steadily and take on new substance.

Your official visit to Azerbaijan in April created favorable conditions for elevating our interstate relations to a new level and expanding the scope of our cooperation.

I believe that, by making full use of the existing opportunities for the benefit of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Latvia and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible duties, and the people of Latvia lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.