BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan needs to increase the share of high-tech products in industrial output, create thousands of new jobs and expand exports through the East-West Trans-Caspian International Transport and Transit Corridor (Middle Corridor), Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

According to the Turkmen government press service, Berdimuhamedov made the remarks after hearing a report on measures to implement the country's National Strategy for Industrial Development for 2030–2045.

He noted that industrial projects were being implemented across the regions, including a plant producing ECO-93 gasoline from natural gas in Ahal region, a new power plant under construction in Balkan region, a nitrogen fertilizer production complex in Dashoguz region and an operating potash fertilizer complex in Lebap region.

Berdimuhamedov stressed the need for strict oversight of construction projects by the Supreme Control Chamber to ensure that the facilities being built meet the established requirements.

He also highlighted the importance of developing trade turnover and increasing labor productivity in Mary region.

Noting the growing use of modern technologies in production, Berdimuhamedov instructed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annamamedov to take further measures to increase the share of high-tech products, establish information centers and create thousands of new jobs.

He also emphasized the importance of developing the East-West Trans-Caspian International Transport and Transit Corridor to support exports of domestic goods, saying that this work would give further impetus to the country's industrial diplomacy.