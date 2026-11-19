BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan has discussed the implementation of its National Strategy for Industrial Development for 2030-2045, alongside priorities for improving the education system and implementing the state youth policy program through 2031, the press service of the Turkmen Government reported.

These issues were considered at a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), chaired by National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Addressing the meeting, Berdimuhamedov said industrial development remained one of the country's key long-term priorities.

He recalled that an initiative to transform Turkmenistan into a modern, industrialized state and establish an industrial society had been put forward at a meeting of the Council of Elders on October 23, 2012.

According to him, the adoption of the National Strategy for Industrial Development for 2030-2045 at the September meeting of the Halk Maslahaty marks a new stage in the country's industrialization policy.

The meeting also addressed the improvement of the national education system and implementation of the State Program on State Youth Policy through 2031, approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Berdimuhamedov noted that support for younger generations had been a priority of state policy since the country's independence. The program sets out specific objectives for further developing youth policy in the coming years.

The Presidium reviewed the work underway following the September meeting of the Halk Maslahaty and discussed tasks arising from the adopted strategic documents.