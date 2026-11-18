BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The accounts receivable of the Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population increased by 3.18 million manat ($1.87 million), or 47.3%, from the beginning of 2025 through July 1, 2026, while accounts payable increased by 1.8 million manat ($1.06 million), or 43.2%.

This was stated in the Audit Chamber’s report on the draft law regarding the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget for 2027.

The report notes that the growth trends and changes in the structure of accounts receivable and accounts payable constitute a risk factor that could affect the timely and full collection of the fund’s revenues. In this regard, it is important to regularly assess the causes and structure of these receivables and payables, as well as to take these indicators into account when forecasting revenues for future periods.

According to data received by the Audit Chamber from the State Tax Service, the fund’s accounts payable as of the beginning of 2025 amounted to 4.154 million manat ($2.44 million). By July 1, 2026, this figure had reached 5.949 million manat ($3.50 million). Thus, accounts payable increased by 1.795 million manat ($1.06 million), or 43.2%.

Accounts receivable for the comparable period increased by 3.181 million manat ($1.87 million), or 47.3%.

The report concludes that as of the end of the first half of 2026, 61.6% of the fund’s accounts receivable consisted of principal debt, while 38.4% consisted of accrued interest and financial penalties.

The breakdown of receivables by policyholder category as of July 1, 2026, was also published.

Thus, the debt of state-funded organizations amounted to 162,700 manat ($95,700), or 1.6% of total accounts receivable, while the debt of the major insurers totaled 2.375 million manat ($1.40 million) (24%).

The debt of other state-owned organizations amounted to 1.531 million manat ($900,600) (15.5%), that of municipally owned organizations — 116,000 manat ($68,200) (1.2%), that of other legal entities — 4.717 million manat ($2.77 million) (47.6%), and that of individuals—1.05 million manat ($617,600) (10.1%).

According to the Audit Chamber’s analysis, other legal entities account for the largest share of accounts receivable.

Other legal entities account for 62.7% of accounts payable

The Audit Chamber also analyzed the structure of accounts payable and noted that the bulk of the increase was attributable to other legal entities.

Specifically, as of July 1, 2026, other legal entities accounted for 62.7% of total accounts payable.

The report also notes that, compared to the beginning of 2025, the debt owed by policyholders to the fund had increased 1.3-fold by the end of that year, reaching 9.025 million manat ($5.31 million).

Of these debts, 84,000 manat ($49,400) (0.9%) were owed by budgetary organizations, 2.537 million manat ($1.49 million) (28.1%) by large policyholders, 1.366 million manat ($803,500) (15.1%) by other state-owned organizations, 129,800 manat ($76,400) (1.4%) by municipally owned organizations, 4.014 million manat ($2.36 million) (44.5%) by other legal entities, and 893,600 manat ($525,600) (9.9%) by individuals.

Compared to the beginning of 2026, at the end of the first half of this year, policyholders’ debt to the fund increased by another 877,800 manat ($516,400), or 9.7%.

During this period, the highest relative increase in arrears was recorded among budgetary organizations. In this category, debts rose by 93.7%. In absolute terms, however, the largest increase was observed among other legal entities.

The Audit Chamber identified the existence of receivables owed by budgetary organizations to the fund as a separate risk factor.

The conclusion notes that although the mechanism for calculating and paying unemployment insurance contributions by budgetary organizations should eliminate the possibility of such debts arising, the identification of arrears in this category requires joint investigations by the State Tax Service and the fund, as well as the application of appropriate administrative measures.

According to the Audit Chamber’s assessment, the fund’s accounts payable arise from payments made in an amount exceeding the amount calculated based on the reports submitted by policyholders. The growth of these debts affects the ability to ensure full comparability between the fund’s budget revenues from the corresponding source and actual receipts.

At the same time, this increases the risk of a reduction in revenues in future periods by the amount of these excess payments.

“Given the impact of accounts receivable and accounts payable on the formation of the fund’s actual and future revenues, it has been concluded that it is necessary to assess their amount and structure, as well as to take these indicators into account when preparing revenue forecasts for subsequent periods,” the report emphasizes.

The Audit Chamber also noted that the explanatory notes to the fund’s draft budget did not disclose the reasons for the changes in accounts receivable and accounts payable. Consequently, the assessment was conducted based on an analysis of the relevant indicators.