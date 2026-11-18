Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Uzbekistan and Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group have discussed expanding the company's operations in Uzbekistan and launching new investment projects, with a focus on industrial cooperation and increasing production capacity at a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

According to Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Anadolu Group Honorary Chairman Tuncay Özilhan.

The sides reviewed opportunities to expand Anadolu Group's business activities in Uzbekistan, develop new investment initiatives and strengthen industrial partnerships.

Particular attention was given to leveraging Uzbekistan's investment potential, increasing production capacity and expanding the Turkish group's presence in the country's market.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working together to identify promising areas of cooperation, develop investment proposals and advance them toward practical implementation.

The discussions reflect ongoing efforts by Uzbekistan to attract Turkish investment and strengthen industrial cooperation with international companies.

Anadolu Group, founded in 1950 by the Yazıcı and Özilhan families, is one of Türkiye's major diversified business groups. The company operates in eight sectors, including retail, beverages, beer, agriculture, automotive, stationery, energy and healthcare, with a presence in 20 countries. It has more than 80 companies, approximately 100 production facilities, six research and development centers and over 100,000 employees. Its international partners include The Coca-Cola Company, AB InBev, Isuzu, Kia, Honda and Faber-Castell. The group also has operations in Uzbekistan through its subsidiaries, including Coca-Cola İçecek.