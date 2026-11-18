Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Uzbekistan and Canada have discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, including through joint projects in geology, mining, energy and agriculture, during a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the discussions took place between Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Canada's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Christopher Duggan.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral economic relations and considered opportunities to increase trade and investment. Particular attention was given to advancing joint projects in geology, mining, energy and agriculture, as well as boosting exports of Uzbek products to Canada.

They also discussed strengthening direct contacts between the two countries' business communities, organizing reciprocal business missions and identifying new areas for cooperation.

The meeting followed talks between Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration, and the Canadian ambassador on November 17. Their discussions covered trade and investment, educational cooperation and the simplification of visa procedures, indicating that the two countries are seeking to expand ties beyond the economic sphere.