BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A paper processing plant worth over 60 million manat ($35.3 million) will be built in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit, the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the report, Sumgayit Paper Processing Plant LLC, granted the status of a resident of the Sumgayit Industrial Park, managed by the agency, will implement a project for the paper production from recycled cardboard and paper waste.

The agency noted that a cardboard and paper waste recycling plant with an annual processing capacity of 90,000 tonnes will be established as part of a project with the above-mentioned investment value.

The Sumgayit Industrial Park was established by a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 21, 2011. Its main objectives are to create favorable conditions for the development of competitive industrial production based on innovative and high technologies, support entrepreneurship, contribute to the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and increase employment in industry.

The Sumgait Industrial Park currently covers a total area of 640 hectares. The largest industrial park in the South Caucasus, it has 46 registered residents. To date, residents have invested more than 5.6 billion manat ($3.94 million) in the park, creating over 6,400 jobs.