BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are assessing the impact of instability in the Middle East on the country's trade, transport and logistics sectors and developing measures to strengthen their resilience to external economic shocks, the UNDP office in Turkmenistan reported .

The work is being carried out under a UNDP initiative on responding to the Middle East crisis in trade, transport and logistics, in partnership with Turkmenistan's Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations.

According to the report, the assessment covers the effects of global and regional economic disruptions on national markets, the private sector, transport infrastructure and supply chains. Representatives of government agencies, financial institutions and businesses are taking part in the discussions.

Particular attention is being paid to identifying current vulnerabilities, maintaining trade flows and ensuring the continuity of supply chains amid external disruptions.

The findings of national analytical assessments and expert discussions will serve as a basis for practical recommendations and an action plan aimed at reducing the Turkmen economy's exposure to external shocks, UNDP noted.

Meanwhile, Poland's Border Guard is providing training to Turkmenistan's migration and border officials on migration management, border security and temporary protection procedures in the event of a mass influx of foreign nationals.

The training seminar began in Ashgabat on November 16 under a memorandum of understanding between Turkmenistan's State Migration Service and Poland's Border Guard. It is scheduled to run through November 18.