BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A total of 40% of compulsory state social insurance contributions of private employers, operating in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, will be subsidized by the state from January 1, 2031, to January 1, 2033, according to the third special edition of the "Invest in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur" review, prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The review noted that a number of tax, customs, social insurance, utility and lending incentives and support mechanisms are being implemented in the liberated territories to promote business development and investment activity

Social insurance contributions to be subsidised on phased basis

According to the review, compulsory state social insurance contributions paid by employers operating in the non-state sector in the liberated territories are being subsidized by the government on a phased basis.

Under the mechanism, 100% of social insurance contributions were covered by the state from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2026. From January 1, 2026, to January 1, 2029, the subsidy will amount to 80%, from January 1, 2029, to January 1, 2031, it will be 60%, and from January 1, 2031, to January 1, 2033, it will stand at 40%.

Furthermore, compulsory state social insurance contributions on income not related to employment are fully subsidized for a period of 10 years.

Tax and customs exemptions for 10 years

The report also outlined tax and customs incentives available to residents of the liberated territories.

In particular, starting from January 1, 2023, residents of these territories are exempt from profit (income), property, land, and simplified taxes for a period of 10 years.

At the same time, dividend income earned by shareholders and participants of legal entities registered as residents in the liberated territories is also exempt from taxation for 10 years.

Furthermore, equipment imported into the country for use in relevant business activities, as well as raw materials and supplies imported for these sectors, are exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties for 10 years.

20% of utility expenses covered by the state

Another support mechanism available to entrepreneurs involves financial assistance for utility expenses.

Specifically, the state budget covers 20% of utility payments made by residents engaged in manufacturing activities in the liberated territories. The support is calculated based on domestic tariffs.

State guarantees of up to 450 million manat ($264.7 million) for entrepreneurs

The review also addressed a state-guaranteed lending mechanism designed to expand entrepreneurs' access to financial resources.

According to the review, state guarantees of up to 450 million manat are envisaged for a loan portfolio worth 500 million manat ($294.1 million) intended for entrepreneurs. The state guarantee may cover up to 90% of the loan amount.

For loans issued with state guarantees, 50% of the annual interest rate is subsidized for a period of up to 36 months.

Under the loan conditions, the amount of a state-guaranteed loan may not exceed 5 million manat ($2.94 million) for an individual borrower and 10 million manat ($5.88 million) for a group of related borrowers.

The maximum annual interest rate is set at 13%, while the loan term may not exceed seven years. The grace period may not exceed half of the total loan term and is capped at 36 months.

Incentives for employing foreign nationals

Incentives are also being introduced in the field of labour migration to support the development of the labor market in the liberated territories and facilitate businesses' access to the workforce.

The report pointed out that, under amendments made on December 9, 2022, to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan and the law “On state duty”, special provisions have been introduced for foreign nationals and stateless persons working in the liberated territories for the period from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2028.

Within this framework, work permits are issued and extended without taking into account the labor migration quota. In addition, the processing period for work permit applications has been reduced by five working days, while work permits may be extended for periods of up to two years each time.

Thus, the incentives introduced in Karabakh and East Zangazur are aimed at reducing the tax and social insurance burden on businesses, expanding access to financial resources, lowering production costs, and facilitating the employment of foreign workers. These measures are designed to support private sector development and improve the investment climate in the liberated territories.