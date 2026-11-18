BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Iranian air defense forces have shot down and destroyed a US MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Army's Public Relations Department said.

In a statement, the department said the drone had been intercepted by air defense units in southeastern Iran using domestically supplied equipment.

“This operation marks a continuation of the successful actions taken by the Iranian Army's air defense forces to destroy US UAVs,” the statement said.

The Iranian Army also reported overnight that its drones had targeted US missile and UAV launchers, as well as Patriot air defense systems, at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict dates back to July 8, when US forces launched multiple waves of strikes against Iranian territory, citing an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as justification. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum.

Later that day, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over. Tehran subsequently retaliated with strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The ensuing conflict has brought maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.