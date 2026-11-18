BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have exchanged views on ways to further expand cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Yermek Kosherbayev, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, at which the Kazakh diplomat presented his credentials on November 17.

During the meeting, Grossi positively assessed the results of his visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026, noting the steady development of the partnership and the expansion of cooperation across several key areas.

These include the development of nuclear energy and nuclear medicine, the application of nuclear technologies, and the training and professional development of Kazakh specialists.

In turn, Kosherbayev emphasized that nuclear energy development is one of the key priorities outlined in the Address of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan.

He also noted that active participation in the IAEA's work remains an important foreign policy priority for Astana, particularly as Kazakhstan advances its plans to build nuclear power plants.

Kosherbayev thanked the Agency for its comprehensive expert and advisory support, stressing the importance of further strengthening cooperation across all priority areas of the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in deepening constructive cooperation, expanding practical engagement in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and strengthening the international nuclear security regime.