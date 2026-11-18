BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Birbank is offering customers a new opportunity to manage their shopping expenses more conveniently. As part of the campaign running from 4 November to 4 December 2026, customers can make purchases worth up to AZN 15 000 at thousands of partner stores using the “Böl-ödə” loan and split the payments into 2, 3 or 6 monthly instalments with no commission.

This option allows customers to purchase the goods and services they need while choosing a repayment period that best suits their budget. Instead of paying the full purchase amount upfront, customers can spread their payments over the selected period, making it easier to manage their expenses.

The “Böl-ödə” loan is available for amounts ranging from AZN 100 to AZN 15 000. Under standard terms, repayment periods of 2, 3, 6, 12, 18, 24 and 35 months are available. During the campaign, no commission is charged for repayment periods of 2, 3 or 6 months.

Through this campaign, Birbank provides customers with additional flexibility to plan their purchases and manage payments in line with their financial capabilities.

For more information: https://www.b-b.az/hoRjXB

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 120 branches, 48 divisions and 15 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.