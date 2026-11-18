BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. UNDP held a practical session in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region to promote sustainable land management, improve water use and strengthen rural livelihoods in the Aral Sea basin, the UNDP office in the country reported.

The session took place on November 17 under the joint UNDP-GEF project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high-value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits.”

Participants included representatives of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Agriculture, local authorities, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, farmers, and project beneficiaries.

Discussions focused on alternative income opportunities for rural communities, access to concessional financing, and practical ways to improve irrigation and water management. Participants also reviewed soil and groundwater monitoring methods, as well as measures to raise awareness of biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

The project aims to restore degraded land and strengthen the resilience of communities in the Aral Sea basin.

Land degradation and water scarcity remain major challenges for Turkmenistan’s agricultural sector. According to a 2026 World Bank study, more than 4.9 million hectares of land in the country are affected by degradation. This figure could reach nearly 6.3 million hectares by 2050 if current trends continue.

The economic losses caused by land degradation could average approximately $667 million annually between 2024 and 2050, reflecting reduced agricultural and livestock production, infrastructure damage and declining ecosystem services.

Turkmenistan is also implementing a separate five-year climate project with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Green Climate Fund and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia. The initiative focuses on climate-resilient agricultural practices, soil restoration, and more efficient water management, with pilot activities in the Charjev district of the Lebap region.

Planned measures include installing laser water meters, establishing protective forest belts, restoring saline soils, and introducing salt-tolerant plants.