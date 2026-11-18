BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. US investment management company BlackRock has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brazilian asset management group SulAmérica Investimentos, which has approximately $17 billion in assets under management, the company said on November 18.

The acquisition will give BlackRock access to established local investment capabilities and strengthen its relationships across Brazil's wealth management and pension sectors.

SulAmérica Investimentos has more than 25 distribution agreements across Brazil's wealth sector and maintains relationships with approximately 200 of the country's leading pension funds.

"Brazil has one of the world's largest asset management industries, with approximately $2 trillion in managed assets today, expected to reach $3 trillion by 2030. Open architecture, the shift toward fee-based advice and growing ETF adoption are expanding investment choice and changing how portfolios are built," said the company.

The combination will bring together SulAmérica Investimentos' local investment team and distribution network with BlackRock's global investment platform, technology and product offering, expanding investment opportunities for clients in Brazil.

BlackRock has been serving clients in Brazil since 2008, offering exchange-traded funds (ETFs), international investments and investment technology.

“Being Brazilian in Brazil means understanding our clients' local needs and bringing the strengths of our global platform to meet them where they are. This combination builds on the business we have developed here since 2008 and reflects our long-term confidence in Brazil,” said Armando Senra, Head of Americas Institutional Business and BlackRock’s Business in Canada and Latin America.

“SulAmérica Investimentos has built an established local investment offering and strong client relationships that will add to the business we have already built in Brazil. By bringing together the strengths of both businesses, we can develop new investment solutions, give clients more choices and help them meet their long-term goals.”

Following the completion of the transaction, the combined business is expected to create opportunities to develop new investment solutions for Brazilian clients and bring Brazilian investment expertise to clients in other markets.

“Over the years, SulAmérica Investimentos has built a reputation anchored in investment expertise, disciplined management, and enduring client relationships. This transaction brings together complementary talent, products, technology, and global reach to deliver a broader suite of solutions, without losing the personalized service that made us a top player in the fast-evolving asset management business in Brazil,” said Marcelo Mello, CEO of SulAmérica Investimentos.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Until completion, BlackRock and SulAmérica Investimentos will continue to operate independently.

BlackRock is a global investment management company and financial technology provider. It helps individuals and institutions build long-term savings and achieve financial well-being through investment products and services.

Founded in 1996, SulAmérica Investimentos is a Brazilian asset management company serving institutional and individual investors. Its investment strategies cover fixed income, private credit, equities and multi-asset investments. The company maintains long-standing relationships with pension funds, financial institutions, family offices and investment distribution platforms.